Network International’s (NETW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NETW. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 477.20 ($6.23).

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 305.70 ($3.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.90. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 243.84 ($3.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 339.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 362.62.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.