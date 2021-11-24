Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73. 4,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBST. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the third quarter worth $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 278.1% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

