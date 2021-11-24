Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to C$92.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Newmont stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Newmont by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 82.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

