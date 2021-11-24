NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.61. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $171.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

