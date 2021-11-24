NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NEE opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

