NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

