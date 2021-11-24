NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy Partners traded as high as $88.58 and last traded at $87.71, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.47.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

