NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.02% from the stock’s current price.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.