NFTX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $164,276.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $44.90 million and approximately $164,276.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $111.07 or 0.00195986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00250486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,629,976.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00045133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00085910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,286 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.