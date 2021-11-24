Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Trevor R. Milton Sells 3,296,740 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NKLA stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

