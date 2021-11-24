Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Increased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Nokia comprises 1.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

