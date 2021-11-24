Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €5.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.83 ($6.62).

A number of analysts recently commented on NOKIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.93) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

