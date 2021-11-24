Nord/LB Analysts Give HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) a €70.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($83.52) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €69.94 ($79.48) on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($145.45) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($198.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.60.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

