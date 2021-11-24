Northern Trust Corp Acquires 18,716 Shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Soliton worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Soliton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Soliton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

