Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $251.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

