Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.43 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

