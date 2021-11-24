Northern Trust Corp Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 153,797 shares of company stock valued at $808,950. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.