Northern Trust Corp Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Park Aerospace worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Park Aerospace by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 337,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKE opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.85. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

