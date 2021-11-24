Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

