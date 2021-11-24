Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $504.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.45. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $41.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

