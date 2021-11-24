Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.06 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

