Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 5,216 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

