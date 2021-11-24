NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

