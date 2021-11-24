Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.58, but opened at $34.90. Nutanix shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 27,692 shares.

The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.