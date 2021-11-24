Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $21.13

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $22.01. Nuvalent shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

