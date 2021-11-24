Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of PDF Solutions worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 88,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 52,376 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,045,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

