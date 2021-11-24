Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,397 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 99.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 59,079 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $89,334.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,190,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TFSL opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 389.67%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

