Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Signify Health by 39.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.