Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

