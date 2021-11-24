Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,639 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after buying an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $734.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,457 shares of company stock worth $944,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

