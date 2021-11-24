Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $7,098,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.