OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Short Interest Update

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 688,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 137,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCFC stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

