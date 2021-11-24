Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Point Financial were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Old Point Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Old Point Financial Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

