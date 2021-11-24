Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $823.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.61.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,287. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

