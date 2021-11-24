Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. Olympic Steel reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,257.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 57,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $262.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,169 shares of company stock worth $160,166. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

