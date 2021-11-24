Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00005958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.22 or 0.00366950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,291 coins and its circulating supply is 562,975 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.