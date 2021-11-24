Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.73

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.73 and last traded at $186.64, with a volume of 3162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

