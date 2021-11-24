ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 14037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Specifically, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,652 in the last quarter.

Get ON24 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,331,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 90.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 42.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 131.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.