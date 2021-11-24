Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $10.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.18 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 billion to $42.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.12 billion to $44.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,730,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. Oracle has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $254.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

