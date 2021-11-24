Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 40,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. 36,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,494. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $254.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

