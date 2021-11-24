Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

ORCL opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $254.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

