OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.
Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 495,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,064. The firm has a market cap of $641.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.
OrganiGram Company Profile
