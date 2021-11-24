OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 495,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,064. The firm has a market cap of $641.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in OrganiGram by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,282 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

