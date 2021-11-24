Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

