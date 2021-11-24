Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,826.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 219,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 340.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE OC opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
