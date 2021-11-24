Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,826.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 219,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 340.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

