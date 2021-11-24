Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Buys £41,777.82 in Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 99,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £41,777.82 ($54,582.99).

Shares of LON:OBD opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.68. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

