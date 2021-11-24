Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

OXINF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

