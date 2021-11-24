Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.17. 65 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

