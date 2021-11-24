Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 41.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $16.39 on Wednesday, hitting $2,918.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,276. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,859.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,703.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

