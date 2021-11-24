Pacific Wealth Management Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.1% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $397.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $289.63 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.98 and a 200-day moving average of $363.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

