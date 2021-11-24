Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 173,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.59. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

